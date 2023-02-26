Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
CWEN.A stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.
About Clearway Energy
