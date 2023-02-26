Clough Capital Partners L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

