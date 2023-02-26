Clough Capital Partners L P Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

