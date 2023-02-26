Clough Capital Partners L P Has $45.32 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

