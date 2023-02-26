Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at $159,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 9.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.70 and a 1-year high of 14.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

