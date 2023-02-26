Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.85 per share, with a total value of $28,805.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,898. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,334.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

