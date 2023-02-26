CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.17 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

