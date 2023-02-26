CNB Bank Buys 131 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.