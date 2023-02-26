CNB Bank Buys 649 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

