CNB Bank Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 417,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 54.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

