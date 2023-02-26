CNB Bank Grows Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. CNB Financial comprises 3.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth $6,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,853. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

