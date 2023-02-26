CNB Bank Has $556,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $513,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $419.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.24.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.