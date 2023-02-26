CNB Bank Has $556,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $513,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $419.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.24.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

