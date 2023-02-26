CNB Bank Has $935,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

