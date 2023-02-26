CNB Bank Purchases 297 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

