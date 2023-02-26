Coatue Management LLC Acquires 243,571 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 301.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243,571 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $49,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.97.

Workday Stock Down 2.2 %

Workday stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

