Coatue Management LLC Acquires 422,338 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,338 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kanzhun worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 160.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.22. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

