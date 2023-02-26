Coatue Management LLC Has $32.63 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.48% of Confluent worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Confluent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.22 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock worth $43,527,897. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

