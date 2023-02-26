Coatue Management LLC Has $41.01 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.1 %

TCOM opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.