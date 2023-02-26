Coatue Management LLC Has $644.96 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for about 7.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Rivian Automotive worth $644,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.