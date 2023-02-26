Coatue Management LLC Has $82.70 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,298 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Snowflake worth $82,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $275.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.