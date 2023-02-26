Coatue Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,162,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75,827 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 3.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.