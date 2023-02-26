Coatue Management LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 738,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.04 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.