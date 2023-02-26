Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 140,909 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,909 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ONEOK worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

