Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 846,660 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.28% of Alliant Energy worth $169,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.72 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

