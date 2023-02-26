Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,674 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $93,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 308,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 103,792 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

