Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $140,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

