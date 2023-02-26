Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 439,651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,651 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.32% of NextEra Energy worth $504,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,569,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

