Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Entergy worth $120,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,081,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,485,000 after acquiring an additional 442,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

