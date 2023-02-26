Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,940 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 2.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Sun Communities worth $1,207,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.01. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.