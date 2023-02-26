Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 152,774 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,774 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 608,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 161.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 69,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CMS stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

