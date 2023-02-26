CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $75.54 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.54 million and approximately $2,426.39 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00417714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,554.81 or 0.28234718 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

