Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 103,271 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

