Commodore Capital LP Has $54.16 Million Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,773 shares during the period. BELLUS Health comprises about 8.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 4.08% of BELLUS Health worth $54,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.46 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

