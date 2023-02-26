Commodore Capital LP Invests $1.21 Million in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,921.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 645,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TERN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

