Commodore Capital LP Invests $11.03 Million in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Acumen Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.72% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ABOS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $10.97.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
