Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,075 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 52,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $244,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $142.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

