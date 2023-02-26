Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $201,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.