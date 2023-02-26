Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $284,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 90,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

