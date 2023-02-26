CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($38.83) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

COP opened at €46.54 ($49.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.87. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €30.56 ($32.51) and a 52-week high of €58.85 ($62.61).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

