Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Comstock Resources has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 8,949,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,216. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

