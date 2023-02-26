CONMED (CNMD) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CONMED to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -33.08 CONMED Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 4.46

CONMED has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s rivals have a beta of 12.85, indicating that their average stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -326.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 105 615 1719 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 79.81%. Given CONMED’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% CONMED Competitors -677.35% -43.07% -24.51%

Summary

CONMED rivals beat CONMED on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

