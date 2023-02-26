Continuum Finance (CTN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $895.78

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $895.78 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00420830 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.19 or 0.28445367 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.