Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.60.

Shares of BMO opened at C$130.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.76. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

