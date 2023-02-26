Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

