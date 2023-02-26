Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

COST stock opened at $488.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

