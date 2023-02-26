Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.52

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $107.52 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

