Critical Review: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chewy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $8.89 billion 1.88 -$73.82 million ($0.05) -791.04 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.28 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chewy and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.21% -23.10% -0.90% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chewy and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 9 10 0 2.53 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Chewy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc. operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.