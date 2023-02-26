CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,703,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

