CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.
CubeSmart Price Performance
CubeSmart stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,703,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.