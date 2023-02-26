CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.97 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $4.03 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0048006 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.