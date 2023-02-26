CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $100,627.82 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00420638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.29 or 0.28432354 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.